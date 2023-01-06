PHILADELPHIA (AP)Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is ”trending in the right direction” toward starting Sunday against the Giants after he missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit to Hurts as the starter as the Eagles (13-3) try and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over New York. Hurts had limited participation in practice this week for the first time since he was injured.

”He’s trending in the right direction and we feel good about it,” Sirianni said Friday. ”The major thing is, I don’t have to tell (the media) yet. It’s really going to be if he’s ready to play or not.”

Hurts was injured three weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost both games with Gardner Minshew.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

”He’s done a little bit more this week,” Sirianni said. ”I thought he threw the ball well last week. But you talk about the healing going on, it’s the things you can’t see. Everything is taken into account. We’re not going to put anybody out there if they’re going to hurt themselves worse than what it already is.”

