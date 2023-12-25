PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jalen Hurts scored yet another touchdown on the “ tush push” that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with 15.

Hurts scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants on Monday. Carolina’s Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a QB in 2011.

Hurts also moved within two touchdowns of setting the Eagles’ season record for total touchdowns. QB Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL