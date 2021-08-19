Dolphins WR Williams practices for 1st time since November

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)The Miami Dolphins’ injury-depleted receiving corps included Preston Williams at practice Thursday for the first time this training camp, but yet another player at the position was sidelined.

Williams and linebacker Elandon Roberts were removed from the physically unable to perform list to take part in the second of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their exhibition game Saturday.

But midway through practice, Lynn Bowden Jr. walked gingerly off the field holding the back of his right leg after diving to catch a pass. He did not return.

Already missing from practice were receivers Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Isaiah Ford. Receiver Allen Hurns was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams suffered a season-ending foot injury last November while being tackled in the end zone during the Dolphins’ 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. It was Williams’ fourth touchdown catch on the season, which led the team at the time.

He also missed half the season as a rookie free agent in 2019, when he had 32 catches in eight games.

”It feels good just putting the pads on,” Williams said after Thursday’s workout. ”You put the pads on, nothing hurts.”

Williams (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and Parker (6-3, 219) are the tall, jump-ball specialists in a group that has added speed since last season with the signing of Fuller as a free agent, the selection of Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall draft pick and the return of Wilson, who opted out in 2020.

”When everybody is out there healthy and playing,” Williams said, ”we’ll be real dangerous, I feel.”

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL