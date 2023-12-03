LANDOVER, Md. (AP)The Miami Dolphins rolled to a 45-15 blowout of the Washington Commanders. On the way, they also unveiled a new roller coaster celebration after Tyreek Hill’s 78-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Hill and several teammates sat in the end zone while offensive lineman Robert Hunt strapped them in. They then waved their arms over their heads left and right like they were on a ride at an amusement park.

“I was like, ‘OK, whoever scores, we’re doing it,’” said Hill, who also had a 60-yard TD catch hailed by coach Mike McDaniel as insane. ”It didn’t matter who scored. We were going to do it regardless.”

Hunt and receivers Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft came up with the idea for the celebration Friday. Much like the game, practice made perfect.

“Perfect execution,” running back Raheem Mostert said. “We did it one time in practice, and we executed it very well.”

Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 18 of 24 for 280 yards and didn’t have a turnover, called it a “10 out of 10” celebration.

Hill figured the roller coaster also explained the ups and downs of football. Mostly, it was just fun.

“It was sweet, though, with the whole hand in the air and the seatbelt,” Hill said.

Hill finished with 157 yards receiving. He leads the NFL with 1,481 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

