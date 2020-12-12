Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin goes on COVID-19 list

MIAMI (AP)Miami Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin went the COVID-19 list Saturday, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City.

Running backs Matt Breida (COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) were already sidelined. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs.

Miami elevated running back Elijah McGuire for the game, along with tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render.

The Dolphins rank last in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

