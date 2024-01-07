LANDOVER, Md. (AP)Brandon Aubrey’s record career-opening field goal streak ended with a block and was followed up by a doink.

The Dallas Cowboys made sure their rookie kicker didn’t have a streak of misses going into the playoffs.

After making his first 35 field goal attempts in the NFL, Aubrey’s 36th attempt Sunday, from 32 yards out, was blocked by Washington’s Joshua Pryor and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. His next try from 36 hit the left upright.

With the game well out of reach, the Cowboys got into position for Aubrey to kick a 50-yard field goal with 1:06 left. The 28-year-old former Major League Soccer prospect was good as gold, making him 36 of 38 for his career.

“It was important to give him one more kick there at the end,” coach Mike McCarthy said after his team’s 38-10 rout that clinched the division and the second seed in the NFC. “We’re ready to go for the playoffs.”

Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were a league record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season.

