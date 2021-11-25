Dallas Cowboys: Who is in and out against the Las Vegas Raiders

FILE Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92), look on before a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is out against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving with a concussion, and left tackle Tyron Smith is returning after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Lamb practiced the day before Thursday’s game in an effort to get cleared to play, but the clearance didn’t come on a short week. The second-year player sustained the concussion just before halftime in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is also seeing some changes as offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.

The Cowboys will be missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta.

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko is filling in for Philbin.

The Cowboys face the Raiders at 3:30PM EST on CBS.