WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP)The Indianapolis Colts top two offensive attractions – rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor – both watched Monday’s practice.

Richardson missed the team’s first workout in full pads because of nasal surgery and is expected to suit up later this week, perhaps even Tuesday.

Taylor’s absence appears more problematic. The 2021 NFL rushing champ is still on the physically unable to perform list with no timetable for his return amid an increasingly a public contract dispute.

“He’s just dealing with something right now and I’m going to refrain from getting into that with him out of the picture,” first-year coach Shane Steichen said when asked to describe Taylor’s injury. “Right now, he’s on this this football team.”

Apparently, against Taylor’s wishes.

Following Saturday’s one-hour meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay in Irsay’s motorhome, word leaked that the Colts top rusher had requested a trade. Irsay later said he would not make a deal this season, the final one on Taylor’s rookie contract.

On Sunday, multiple reports suggested Taylor landed on PUP because of an offseason back injury instead of the widely presumed ankle surgery he had. If he’s not practicing because of the back, the Colts could put Taylor on the non-football injury list and not have to pay him the $4.3 million salary he is due this season.

“Never had a back pain.” Taylor wrote. “Never reported back pain. Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new one.”

Taylor is one of several NFL running backs who have complained publicly that the position has been devalued around the league and point to the $10.1 million franchise tag as evidence. The positions with lower numbers are kickers and punters.

Indy suffered another blow Monday when Zack Moss, Taylor’s replacement, suffered a broken arm in practice, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Colts had not yet announced the injury. He could miss as much as six weeks.

Moss was acquired in a midseason trade from Buffalo last season and is the most experienced backup on Indy’s roster. He had 76 carries for 365 yards and one score with the Colts last season and has logged more than 300 carries in his first three pro seasons.

The other backs on Indy’s roster are Deon Jackson, who has 81 career carries since joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2021; Jake Funk, who has two carries in two NFL seasons and rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott. Hull was a fifth-round draft pick while Scott was undrafted.

Moss’ injury also could force the Colts to find another solution at running back until Taylor returns.

“He’s coming to work every day, he’s the same person he’s always been,” Jackson said when asked about Taylor. “He’s in the position room every day and he’s just giving us support.”

Taylor has not spoken with reporters since the Colts reported to the Grand Park complex in Westfield, Indiana, last week.

Irsay has given no indication he will negotiate a contract extension before the start of this season and last week general manager Chris Ballard told reporters the Colts wanted to see how a healthy Taylor fit Steichen’s new offense.

Taylor missed six games and rushed for a career-low 861 yards and four scores during his injury-filled 2022 season. He rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in his first two seasons and was a unanimous All-Pro selection in 2021 when he ran for 1,811 yards and tied for the NFL lead with 20 total TDs.

Meanwhile, team officials announced Richardson, the former Florida star, had surgery to fix his nasal septum. There are high expectations for Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft.

Steichen downplayed the injury. He said the procedure should help Richardson breathe easier and that the surgery had been planned.

“Yesterday was the off day so we decided to get it done,” Steichen said. “He should be back (Tuesday) and if not, he should be back for the next practice.”

