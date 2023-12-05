EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Tommy DeVito will remain the New York Giants’ starting quarterback, while veteran Tyrod Taylor expressed disappointment with the decision.

Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement Tuesday morning before the Giants (4-8) started practicing for Monday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6).

“I think Tommy’s done a good job. He’s improved in each of the games he’s played,” Daboll said. “I thought he played well the last two games, made good decisions, was accurate with the football and earned the right to play.”

An undrafted rookie free agent who started the season on the practice squad, DeVito has started the past three games for New York with Jones out for the season with an ACL injury and Taylor on injured reserve with four broken ribs.

After losing to Dallas in his first start, DeVito and the defense led New York to consecutive wins over Washington and New England before the Giants had a bye week after the win over the Patriots on Nov. 26.

The Giants started the 21-day window for Taylor to start practicing with the team on Monday, but they also released quarterback Matt Barkley, an indication that Taylor will be added to the active roster for the Packers game.

Taylor said he and DeVito had a competition Monday at practice and that convinced the staff to keep DeVito as the starter.

While Daboll said the 34-year-old Taylor handled his decision like a pro, the 13-year veteran did not agree with it.

“I’m disappointed but it’s part of the game,” said Taylor, whose contract with the team runs out after this season.

Taylor had taken over as the Giants starter in early October after Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury. The 13-year veteran sustained his rib injury against the Jets and went on injured reserve after doctors found two of his four broken ribs were displaced. He said he was in a lot of pain for 10 days after the injury but then started feeling better.

Jones returned for a game in Las Vegas and sustained an ACL injury in the first half, leaving DeVito to take over. The New Jersey product who played at Syracuse and Illinois has been at the helm since the Raiders game.

DeVito has completed 66 of 105 passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He said Daboll told him in a short conversation after practice on Monday he would remain the starter. He said he didn’t know how the decision would go and he understood why Taylor would be upset.

The 25-year-old said he has grown close with Taylor this season.

“I mean, if it would have went the other way, which I’m sure it could have. I would have been right there supporting him the whole way like he has,” DeVito said. “And that’s relationship that we built this far.”

