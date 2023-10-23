SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP)Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested Monday in suburban Kansas City and is accused of causing criminal damage of more than $25,000, according to a booking report from the sheriff’s office in Johnson County, Kansas.

The report does not provide any details or indicate whether bond was set.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the arrest but declined to comment.

The 23-year-old Ross, who originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, missed all of last season following foot surgery. He has appeared in all seven games this season and has three catches for 34 yards.

Ross helped Clemson win the college football national championship in 2018, when he caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. He was nearly as productive as a sophomore before missing his entire junior year, when he was found to have a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spinal area that required career-threatening surgery.

Even though Ross returned in 2021 to catch 47 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers, few NFL teams were willing to clear him medically to play. The Chiefs were among those that were willing to give him a chance.

—

