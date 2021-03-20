Chargers sign Oday Aboushi to bulk up offensive line

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Chargers agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi on Saturday, their third offensive line signing since free agency started.

Aboushi has spent the past two seasons with Detroit, where he made 10 starts. He appeared in every game last season. He offers versatility at tackle and guard, but made all of his eight starts at guard last season. He has also played for the New York Jets, Arizona, Seattle and Houston.

Aboushi is likely to be looked at for the opening at right guard after the Chargers released Trai Turner.

Los Angeles has quickly tried to rebuild an offensive line that was one of the worst in the league last season. Aboushi joins center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler as part of the new-look line that will be entrusted with protecting Justin Herbert, the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

