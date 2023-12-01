COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Keenan Allen has been listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers’ game at New England on Sunday.

Allen has an NFL-leading 97 receptions and is second in receiving yards with 1,117. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday he was optimistic the 11th-year wide receiver will be able to play after he was a limited participant during practice.

Allen missed Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions after suffering a thigh bruise during last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to Baltimore. The Chargers have lost three straight and are 4-7.

“It was good to have him back out there. He was sore from the game, so we wanted to give him some rest,” Staley said. “He was able to get out there and do some work today.”

Allen has at least 10 receptions and 100 yards in three straight games for a team that is thin at receiver. Mike Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and Joshua Palmer will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

First-round pick Quentin Johnston has been inconsistent and Jalen Guyton has been limited the past two games due to a groin injury.

Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (illness), tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and offensive lineman Zack Bailey have been ruled out. Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III was also designated as questionable, after being limited all week with a wrist issue.

