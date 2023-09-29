COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley will be placed on injured reserve with a heart issue, the team said Friday.

The 32-year-old Linsley is in his 10th NFL season and third with the Chargers. He played in all 215 offensive snaps in the first three games.

The team said Linsey’s heart condition does not require emergency care. In a statement released by the team, Linsley said he is in good spirits and will keep meeting with doctors and specialists to gather information.

Linsley has not practiced all week and had already been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Linsley will be put on injured reserve on Saturday since the move was announced after Friday’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline for roster moves to be sent to the league office in New York.

Will Clapp is expected to be the Chargers’ center for at least the next four games.

An All-Pro in 2020, Linsley has played and started 132 NFL games. The most games he has missed in a season is seven in 2016 because of a hamstring injury when he was with Green Bay.

The Chargers also declared safety JT Woods out for Sunday due to illness. Safety Derwin James (hamstring), running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) were listed as doubtful.

Linebacker Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) and safety Alohi Gilman (heel) were questionable.

