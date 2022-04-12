COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Chargers have signed linebacker Troy Reeder, who spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

Reeder was originally a restricted free agent, but the Rams decided not to offer him a contract extension, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Reeder adds depth at linebacker along with experience and versatility on special teams. He started seven games in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator, and a career-high 13 last season when the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season.

Reeder set career highs in tackles (91) and tackles for loss (six) last season.

The Chargers also signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham, who were exclusive rights free agents. Guyton had 31 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns last season. Parham had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, but suffered a scary season-ending injury during the Dec. 16 game against Kansas City.

