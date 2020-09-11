Center Pouncey out for Chargers opener at Cincinnati

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Chargers offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury, while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable. Turner did not practice on Friday because of a knee injury after practicing the past two days. Bulaga was listed as limited Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring problem.

Pouncey, in his 10th season, missed most of 2016 with the Dolphins because of hip issues and has had surgery on both hips in recent years as well as stem cell therapy.

He told Miami reporters in 2017 that doctors expected him to need hip replacement surgery in five to 10 years. Pouncey was released by the Dolphins in 2018 before signing with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl two years ago but played in only five games in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending neck injury.

”His hip is too sore to play right now. He has toughed it out, but now is not the time to do it,” coach Anthony Lynn said of Pouncey, who turned 31 in July,

Lynn said Dan Feeney would move from left guard to center and Forrest Lamp would start at left guard. Tyree St. Louis would get the call at right guard if Turner can’t go.

Lamp was drafted in the second round in 2017 but has struggled with injuries. He started two games last season before breaking his leg in Week 7 against Tennessee.

”I’m excited to be healthy. This is better than I have felt the last three years,” Lamp said.

The Chargers do have one encouraging development with injuries. Wide receiver Mike Williams practiced all week in a limited role and is listed as questionable. He missed two weeks of training camp after injuring his shoulder during a scrimmage.

