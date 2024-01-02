ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Don’t count the Buffalo Bills out of – or into – the playoffs just yet. This has, after all, been a team that’s not made much appear easy this season.

It’s remarkable that the Bills (10-6) have made made it this far. They’ve won four straight and five of six as they prepare to close their schedule at Miami (11-5) with the AFC East title on the line on Sunday night.

A win would secure the Bills their fourth straight division title and the AFC’s No. 2 seed. But a loss could leave them out of the playoffs altogether.

If the Bills lose or tie, they would need a Pittsburgh loss or tie, a Jacksonville loss or tie or Houston’s game against Indianapolis finishing in a tie. The Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth.

The Bills will know the math before kickoff, since their game is the last of the regular season.

They’re in this position despite a patchwork defense, quarterback Josh Allen’s ongoing turnover troubles and an inconsistent offense that led to coordinator Ken Dorsey’s firing in November.

Coach Sean McDermott was criticized for squandering last-minute leads in losses to New England, Denver and Philadelphia, and for having to apologize for praising the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination during a team meeting four years ago.

This week is not without a worrisome subplot. Questions have gone unanswered over the sudden drop in receiver Stefon Diggs’ production and playing time. McDermott said it’s not injury related, while indicating it could be the result of Diggs needing a break or, perhaps, the receiver not being part of the personnel grouping for a particular play or series.

McDermott’s vague responses indicate something is up, but what?

Diggs’ production also dropped toward the end of last season, and the receiver declined to speak to the media for the final three weeks and playoffs.

Diggs in mid-November chided reporters for questioning his commitment to Buffalo. He hasn’t spoken since Dec. 14, when he acknowledged being frustrated by constant double-team coverage.

That’s been only half the problem for Diggs in the past three outings, during which he’s spent 83 of Buffalo’s 192 offensive snaps on the sideline.

The receiver was limited to playing 45 of 69 snaps in a 27-21 win over New England last weekend. Diggs wasn’t on the field for an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half, which Allen capped with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Through 10 games, he had 73 catches for 868 yards and seven touchdowns. In his past six, he’s been limited to 27 catches for 228 yards and a TD.

Allen insists he regards Diggs as Buffalo’s top threat and says it’s imperative to get him the ball.

The offense has shown signs of regression, and was limited to a season-low 281 yards against New England.

Allen has been more productive, scoring five TDs rushing with two passing TDs and two interceptions in his past three outings.

What appeared to be running back James Cook’s breakout game, with 221 yards from scrimmage in a 31-10 win over Dallas, proved to be a blip. He’s managed a combined 114 yards from scrimmage in his past two.

Credit the defense for limiting its past three opponents to a combined 762 yards and four touchdowns. The defense was the star against New England, with cornerback Rasul Douglas having a hand in three of Buffalo’s four takeaways, including returning a 40-yard interception for a score.

The Bills placed what was supposed to be their stamp on the division with a 48-20 rout of the Dolphins on Oct. 1.

Three months later, nothing is certain.

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense hasn’t allowed a passing TD and has four interceptions in its past three outings.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Red-zone offense. The Bills were limited to two touchdowns on five drives inside New England’s 20. More concerning, Buffalo scored a TD and two field goals on drives that started at the Patriots 30 or better.

STOCK UP

Douglas. The trade-deadline addition has four interceptions in eight games since being acquired from Green Bay, and is propping up a defense missing starter Tre’Davious White (torn Achilles tendon).

STOCK DOWN

Edge rusher Von Miller. The NFL’s active leader in sacks was inactive for the first time in 12 games, and he’s facing domestic violence allegations from what police in Texas described as a dispute with his girlfriend during Buffalo’s bye week. Miller has denied the allegations.

“We remain fully confident in Von and we look forward to a great week of practice,” McDermott said.

INJURIES

Allen has a sore neck but is expected to play after sealing the victory by lowering his head on a 4-yard run to convert a third-and-3.

KEY NUMBER

6 – Sam Martin became the third punter this season to land six or more attempts inside an opponent’s 20 in a game.

NEXT STEPS

The Bills face a potential must-win against a division rival they have defeated in 10 of the past 11 meetings, including a 34-31 playoff win last season.

