Bucs safety Winfield inactive for NFC championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won’t play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury.

Winfield didn’t practice Friday and had been listed as questionable on that day’s injury report. This will be the first game the rookie second-round pick from Minnesota has missed all season.

While the Bucs (13-5) will be missing one of their starting defensive backs, the Packers (14-3) had better news regarding their secondary.

Green Bay starting cornerback Kevin King is active for Sunday’s game after missing practice Friday with a back injury that had left him questionable.

The Packers had prepared for the possibility King might not be available by promotingcornerbacks Tramon Williams and KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster for the NFC championship game.

Green Bay signed the 37-year-old Williams after the Baltimore Ravens released him on Monday. He previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19.

Other inactive players for the Bucs include quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Anthony Auclair and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter ad Khalil Davis.

The Bucs had already announcedFriday that Brown wouldn’t be available because of a knee injury.

Inactive players for Green Bay include quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, safety Vernon Scott, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

Keke is missing his third straight game because of a concussion.

