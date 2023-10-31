CLEVELAND (AP)The Browns did nothing at the NFL trade deadline to help them this season.

Their troubling quarterback situation remains status quo.

While waiting for Deshaun Watson’s shoulder to heal, Cleveland decided not to add another QB as insurance and made just one significant move Tuesday – sending wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

Peoples-Jones, who had 61 catches last season, has been less of a factor in Cleveland’s offense in 2023, his final year under contract.

The former Michigan standout and Detroit native – a sixth-round pick in 2020 – has just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games.

The Browns (4-3) added wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman this past offseason, pointing toward Peoples-Jones potentially moving on. He was not targeted in Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

The 24-year-old Peoples-Jones gives the Lions (6-2) some needed depth at receiver, and will be a reliable option for quarterback Jared Goff. He’ll take the roster spot vacated last week when Detroit released veteran receiver Marvin Jones.

“We’re excited about the kid,” said Lions general manager Brad Holmes. “He’s had good production in the past. He’ll be a good fit here. He’s been a high-character kid. He’s a local kid, so I think he’ll be very, very happy. He’s fired up about getting this process going.”

Cleveland was thought to be in the market for a backup QB as Watson remains sidelined with a strained right rotator cuff, and the Browns have gotten subpar play at the position since he went out.

There had been speculation the Browns would try to bring back Jacoby Brissett, who started 11 games while Watson was suspended last season. While Washington made two big moves, dealing defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders held onto Brissett.

Watson’s situation remains unclear. He’s already missed three starts since getting hurt on Sept. 24, and he was on the field for just 12 plays in a Week 7 start at Indianapolis before taking a hit to the shoulder.

P.J. Walker started Sunday against the Seahawks and threw three interceptions, the last with two minutes left when his pass caromed off the helmet of a Seattle defender. Walker guided the Browns to comeback wins over San Francisco and Indianapolis, games in which Cleveland got big breaks down the stretch.

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to a starter for this week against Arizona (1-7). Watson could return or may be held out another week to give the shoulder a little extra time.

If Watson is out again, Stefanski can either stick with Walker or start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who made his NFL debut on Oct. 1 against Baltimore. Watson had been expected to play against the Ravens, but couldn’t throw with any velocity during a warmup three hours before kickoff.

Thompson-Robinson played despite having limited practice reps and had a tough outing, completing 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions.

—

