CLEVELAND (AP)Browns defensive end Myles Garrett called a penalty on the officiating crew Sunday, saying its performance was “a travesty” in Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It was honestly awful,” the two-time All-Pro said. “And the fact that they’re letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false-starting. I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game.”

Garrett said his shoulder looked like it was “scratched by a couple of wild feral cats” from dealing with Jacksonville’s offensive line.

His comments came one week after Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt was highly critical of officials for letting offensive linemen get away with what he thought was too much following a game against Arizona.

“Respect to those guys, it’s a hard job,” Garrett said. “But hell, we have a hard job as well. You can’t make it harder by throwing holding and hands to the face out the rulebook.

“I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays that we don’t make. So, someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don’t make.”

