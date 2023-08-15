PHILADELPHIA (AP)Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett participated only in individual drills on Tuesday, a day after he left the field with a foot issue during the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, who matched his team single-season record of 16 sacks in 2022, walked off Monday midway through the workout with an unspecified foot injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski kept Garrett out of any team drills against the defending NFC champions.

Afterward, Garrett said his foot got rolled up on during Monday’s session.

“All good,” he said. “Have some pain, but good. Got the guys looking out for me and wanted to be a little bit cautious, see how I felt out there. Moving well, feeling good, (they) told me to just cool it for team and watch the guys work and they came out there with a lot of juice.”

Hot, humid conditions at the NovaCare Complex raised tempers and the Browns and Eagles had some small skirmishes ahead of Thursday night’s exhibition.

“There are some cheap shots and things like that where you want to defend yourself,” said Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio. “I don’t know the exact situation, but there’s a couple shots today where we’re trying to make sure we’re getting the best out of practice and not fighting.

“It was just a little heated. Second day, it always gets a little bit more fired up.”

Garrett was one of three starters hurt on Monday.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a concussion and is league protocols. The 28-year-old Conklin is in his fourth season with Cleveland.

Stefanski said second-year tackle James Hudson III will move into Conklin’s spot and get snaps with the Browns’ starting offense.

Also, top cornerback Denzel Ward was back after leaving Monday with an illness.

Stefanski said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been impressive in Cleveland’s first two exhibitions, will start Thursday against the Eagles and play the first half. Kellen Mond, who is competing against Thompson-Robinson for the No. 3 job, will play the second half.

Stefanski is resting starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and intends to play mainly backups.

