CLEVELAND (AP)Two days after a win, the Cleveland Browns were hit with more losses.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was slated to possibly return from injured reserve for the playoff push, underwent season-ending knee surgery on Tuesday.

Also, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is done for the remainder of the season with a pectoral injury suffered in Sunday’s 31-27 win over Jacksonville.

Hurst was placed on injured reserve by the Browns along with rookie offensive right tackle Dawand Jones, who is scheduled to have right knee surgery after getting hurt in practice last week.

The loss of Wills means the Browns (8-5) are without their top three tackles as they try to get to the playoffs for just the second time since 2002. Two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin tore knee ligaments in the season opener.

The Browns have lost quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), star running back Nick Chubb (knee), and safety Rodney McLeod (biceps) since Week 1. Punt returner Jakeem Grant (knee) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (pectoral) were injured during the preseason.

Wills got hurt on Nov. 5 against Arizona when Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu fell into him. He was placed on injured reserve, and the Browns had hoped the 2020 first-round pick from Alabama would be able to return.

However, that won’t happen as Wills elected to have an operation. His surgery was performed by team physician Dr. James Voos. The team said “a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.”

In May, the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on Wills’ rookie contract with a base salary of $14 million next season.

The Browns said on Monday that Jones is done for the season. The 6-foot-8, 375-pounder from Ohio State had a strong season filling in for Conklin.

Hurst, 28, has been a nice addition up front to Cleveland’s league-leading defense and his absence will further stretch the team’s depth.

“My 2023 season is over, and the frustration is unbearable,” Hurst posted on X, formerly Twitter. “However I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, staff, and the city of Cleveland for welcoming me and making me a part of this family. I’ll be back better than before.”

The Browns signed second-year defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

Also, quarterback P.J. Walker was re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. Walker has started two games and came off the bench for a third after Watson aggravated a shoulder injury against Indianapolis.

Cleveland’s offensive line could undergo more changes.

Center Ethan Pocic left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a neck stinger, and his status for this Sunday’s game against Chicago is not known. Nick Harris filled in for Pocic.

