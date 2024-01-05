BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve Friday after undergoing knee surgery, knocking him out of the playoffs and likely ending his season unless Cleveland makes it to the Super Bowl.

One of the team’s captains and most respected players, Walker hurt his knee in practice last month and had arthroscopic surgery on Dec 21. He had hoped to make it back before the end of the regular season, but couldn’t.

The 28-year-old Walker, who also calls signals for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, made 12 starts. He was credited with 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

A stint on IR requires a four-week stay, which would take the Browns (11-5) through the AFC Championship.

Walker is the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and he was the Browns’ Ed Block Courage award winner for battling back from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season.

The Browns have been rocked by injuries to significant players since Week 1. Walker is the 13th player to be placed on IR and the eighth starter.

Defensive end Sam Kamara was signed from the practice squad to Cleveland’s active roster.

Because the Browns have clinched a playoff spot, coach Kevin Stefanski is resting most of his starters for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Flacco is sitting out, and Stefanski said Friday that defensive end Myles Garrett will also not play.

Several other prominent Browns players are out with injuries, including leading receiver Amari Cooper (heel) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL