CLEVELAND (AP)It’s only fitting the Browns will try to clinch a playoff berth with a new kicker.

Nothing has been routine this season in Cleveland.

Dustin Hopkins will miss Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets – and maybe longer – because of a left hamstring injury he sustained in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

With a win, the Browns will make the postseason for just the second time since 2002.

Hopkins, who has been one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers in his first season with the Browns (10-5), is “week to week,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. Hopkins got hurt while chasing Texans returner Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard touchdown.

Stefanski said it’s too early to say if Hopkins would be back for the postseason.

The Browns have been ravaged by injuries since the opener, so losing Hopkins is just the latest challenge for Stefanski and his staff, which has spent the season plugging holes up and down the depth chart.

On Monday, the Browns worked out several kickers before signing Riley Patterson. He’ll take over temporarily for Hopkins, who has made 33 of 36 field goals and all eight attempts beyond 50 yards.

Patterson has appeared in 37 games for Detroit and Jacksonville. He’s made 58 of 66 field-goal attempts and 87 of 90 extra points. The Lions surprisingly released him in Week 15.

“Did a nice job in his workout, obviously has production in this league in this season,” Stefanski said. “So a guy we’re comfortable with.”

The Browns also placed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve with a hip injury sustained against the Texans. Thompson-Robinson made three starts for Cleveland, which is on its fourth starting QB (Joe Flacco) because of injuries.

Thompson-Robinson came into the locker room briefly and was using a cane to assist him while walking.

P.J. Walker was activated from the practice squad and will back up Joe Flacco, who is 3-1 as Cleveland’s starter. Walker made two starts earlier this season while Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder issue. Walker also came off the bench at Indianapolis after Watson got hurt in the first quarter.

Cleveland’s also got punting issues.

Corey Bojorquez injured the quadriceps in his left kicking leg on Sunday and his status for Thursday is not yet known. Bojorquez is also the Browns’ holder, complicating matters.

The team signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad as insurance in case Bojorquez can’t play. Haack has played with Miami, Buffalo and Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, Patterson and Haack went to practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium so they could at least become familiar with the conditions before facing the Jets.

Stefansksi said Hopkins can be a great resource in helping Patterson.

“The big thing is kicking in Cleveland is a little bit different than everywhere else,” Stefanski said. “So naturally he can share all the secrets of our stadium and the wind and those type of things. That’s extremely helpful to have Dustin here with Riley in that regard.”

NOTES: S Juan Thornhill (calf) was back at practice. He’s missed the past three games. … WR Amari Cooper (heel) was not on the field after setting a team record with 265 yards receiving on Sunday. His injury is not considered serious.

—

