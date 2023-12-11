CLEVELAND (AP)Browns safety Grant Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension Monday with Cleveland, one day after he injured his groin in a win over Jacksonville.

The deal includes $23 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick from LSU in 2020, Delpit would have been eligible for free agency after this season. Delpit missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles tendon, but has developed into a productive playmaker for the Browns (8-5), who currently hold a wild-card playoff spot.

“Grant’s a huge part of what we do,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “What he brings to this team from a toughness, physicality standpoint, how he plays these games really fits who we are. I’m very, very excited for him, happy for us.

“It’s always reflective of who we are when you do deals with guys like Grant. He’s a quintessential pro … he’s not the loudest guy, but very well respected in our locker room. Great teammate, pushes himself, pushes his teammates when he’s out there on the field.”

Delpit is having his best season, entering Sunday’s game against the Jaguars leading the Browns in tackles. He sacked the Jags’ Trevor Lawrence for a 13-yard loss in the second quarter before getting hurt.

Delpit was credited with five tackles in Cleveland’s 31-27 win. He has 80 tackles – 63 solo – a fumble recovery and an interception in 13 games.

The Browns have solidified their safety spot, signing free agent Juan Thornhill to a three-year, $21 million contract in March and now locking up Delpit. Thornhill missed Sunday’s game after aggravating a calf injury in warmups.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl