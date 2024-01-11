BEREA, Ohio (AP)Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward injured his knee in practice on Thursday and is questionable for Cleveland’s wild-card game on Saturday against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The extent of Ward’s injury is not immediately known, but if he’s less than 100% it will further stress a Browns secondary already missing its starting safeties.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t offer many details about Ward’s injury, which occurred after the period open to reporters was over. Stefanski said Ward was limited, but didn’t specify how he got hurt.

Ward was selected to his third Pro Bowl this season, his sixth with Cleveland, and has had a major role for the Browns’ top-rated defense, which is No. 1 against the pass.

His injury is just the latest for the Browns (11-6), who have spent the season dealing with major injuries and have had to lean on their backups since the opener. Ward missed three recent games with a shoulder injury.

The timing of Ward’s injury couldn’t be worse for the team as the Browns get ready to face the impressive Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft missed Cleveland’s 36-22 win over Houston on Dec. 24 with a concussion.

Stroud passed for 4,108 yards during the regular season with 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions despite throwing 499 passes.

Stefanski said safety Grant Delpit, who returned to practice this week after being sidelined four games with a groin injury, will not play against the Texans. Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is also questionable.

