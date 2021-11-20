Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday’s game at Chicago with a thigh injury.

The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19.

Jackson has occasionally missed practice time this season but has played in every game. Brown has been his top target, with 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

Baltimore also activated guard Ben Cleveland from injured reserve and put linebacker Pernell McPhee on IR.

—

