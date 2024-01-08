ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Let’s dispense with predictions, because enough people – Buffalo Bills fans included – already have been proven wrong by a team that has defied the odds and the eye test by earning a playoff berth, never mind the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

All it takes for proof is the montage of national media naysayers spliced together in a 49-second video the team posted Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, under the heading: “You know we keep receipts.” The clip features enough cold takes to fill a walk-in freezer at any of Buffalo’s renowned wing establishments.

As things stand, Buffalo (11-6) appears just as capable of getting knocked out by Pittsburgh (10-7) on Sunday in the opening round of the playoffs as it does winning the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

For everything that’s gone against them this season – injuries, turnovers, last-minute gaffes – the Bills are the hottest team entering the postseason. They’ve won five straight games, are one of three teams to win six of their last seven and are 5-1 against teams in the playoff field.

On the downside, Buffalo did split games against the seven-win Jets and four-win Patriots.

Rather than knock the Bills for their flaws and deficiencies on display through a maddening roller coaster of a season, it might be better perhaps to accept Josh Allen & Co. as a sum greater than their parts.

“This team is special,” safety Micah Hyde said after Buffalo clinched its fourth consecutive AFC East title with a 21-14 season-ending win at Miami. “When our backs were against the wall at 6-6, we had a lot of talks and a lot of meetings to try to get that spark going. Somehow, some way, we found a way.”

All of the ups and downs were evident in how the Bills rallied from a 14-7 fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Dolphins.

Allen put aside a three-turnover outing to cap a eight-play, 74-yard drive with a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. The quarterback finished the season leading the league with 44 touchdowns (29 passing/15 rushing) and ranking 32nd with 18 interceptions.

An already depleted defense overcame losing linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Rasul Douglas to injuries by limiting Miami to three first downs in the second half, forcing four consecutive punts and ending the game with Taylor Rapp intercepting Tua Tagovailoa.

And Buffalo’s special teams, which cost the Bills wins against the Jets and Denver this season, sparked the comeback with Deonte Harty setting a franchise record by returning a punt 96 yards for a touchdown. Harty was most recently remembered for a fumble at the Buffalo 27 that led to the Los Angeles Chargers going up 10-0 in the Bills’ eventual 24-22 win two weeks ago.

A team that opened the season 2-6 in outings decided by seven points or fewer is now 6-6 in that category. Allen, meantime, was 3-5 through Week 10 in games in which he committed a turnover and is 5-1 since.

Rather than get weighed down by their mistakes and shortcomings, the Bills have found ways to overcome them, which could well be the most valuable lesson for any team entering the postseason.

“At the end of the day, this is fun, this is cool. I’d never say no to winning a division,” Allen said, before adding a dose of perspective. “But the only thing that it solidifies is a home game and one more game.”

Allen was celebrating the victory at Miami in front of a large crowd of Bills fans when receiver Stefon Diggs came over, cupped his hand and whispered in the quarterback’s ear, saying, “Four more.”

WHAT’S WORKING

A defense that’s limited its past four opponents to go a combined 17 of 47 on third down, convert 64 first downs and gain an average of 259 yards per outing.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Red-zone production. Buffalo came away with no points on three of five drives inside the Dolphins 20, with two TDs, two turnovers and the clock running out when Ty Johnson was stopped at the 1 on the final play before halftime.

STOCK UP

WR Khalil Shakir continues establishing himself as Buffalo’s No. 2 threat with six catches for a team-leading 105 yards. The second-year player has 20 catches for 353 yards in his past seven outings.

STOCK DOWN

RB James Cook had a catch go through his hands in the end zone on Buffalo’s final drive of the first half, which ended with no points.

INJURIES

Coach Sean McDermott had no updates on the players hurt against Miami: Douglas (knee), Dodson (shoulder), Johnson (concussion) and WR Gabe Davis (knee).

KEY NUMBERS

4-5 – Bills’ playoff record under McDermott.

NEXT STEPS

Host the seventh-seeded Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo is 3-1 in its past four meetings dating to 2019 and 12-17 overall. The Bills are 1-2 in the playoffs against Pittsburgh, with the Steelers winning the most recent meeting, 40-21, on Jan. 6, 1996.

—

