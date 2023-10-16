ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Bills running back Damien Harris was released from the hospital on Monday, a day after hurting his neck while being tackled in the second quarter of Buffalo’s win over the New York Giants.

Coach Sean McDermott said Harris is resting at home and doing what he called, “as well as could be expected.” McDermott said Harris sustained a sprained neck and is in the concussion protocol.

McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen is experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but expects him to be OK. Allen was hurt in the second quarter, but resumed playing and had tests taken following the game and again on Monday.

Harris’ injury provided a scare as he was motionless for several minutes on the turf following a 1-yard gain in which his helmet appeared to strike linebacker Bobby Okereke’s right shoulder.

The Bills medical staff immediately rushed to the field to treat Harris, who was eventually surrounded by his teammates and in front of a hushed sold-out home crowd.

Harris was able to flash a thumbs-up sign with his left hand after being strapped to an immobilizing board and loaded into an ambulance on the field.

Following the game, McDermott said Harris had full movement and tests indicated he was trending in a positive direction.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who spent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

The moment brought back lingering memories of Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated during a game that was stopped and eventually canceled by the NFL.

Hamlin was cleared to resume playing in April and has since completed his bid to resume his career after making the Bills roster and appearing in his first game two weeks ago against Miami.

—

