Bills place Feliciano on IR; Trubisky lands on COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills placed starting offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve and placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, a day before their game at Jacksonville.

Feliciano is sidelined by a calf injury and had already been ruled out from playing against the Jaguars (1-6). Buffalo (5-2) filled Feliciano’s roster spot by signing offensive lineman Jamil Douglas off the practice squad.

Feliciano was hurt in a 26-11 win over Miami last weekend. Buffalo’s offensive line will be without two starters, with right tackle Spencer Brown to miss his second game with a back injury.

Feliciano started the season at left guard before switching to right guard as part of a line shuffle to replace Brown.

Davis Webb was also promoted from the practice squad and will replace Trubisky as Josh Allen’s backup against Jacksonville.

Trubisky became Buffalo’s latest player, and second quarterback, to land on the COVID-19 list this week. Quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Tanner Gentry were placed on the practice squad reserve list on Tuesday.

With tight end Dawson Knox to miss his second game with a broken right hand, Buffalo elevated tight end Quinton Morris off the practice squad.

