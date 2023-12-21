ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on injured reserve on Thursday after the backup had surgery for a wrist injury last weekend.

Phillips is expected to miss about three weeks, and now will be required to miss four games. He won’t be available to play unless Buffalo reaches the divisional round of the playoffs.

Phillips’ spot on the roster is likely to be filled by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who has resumed practicing and eligible to be activated off injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle. Jones was listed as questionable to play Saturday, when Buffalo (8-6) travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9).

Starting safety Micah Hyde has been ruled out and will miss his second straight game with a neck injury.

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa is listed as questionable after missing one game with a rib injury.

—

