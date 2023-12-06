ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills opened a three-week window on Wednesday for tight end Dawson Knox and cornerback Kaiir Elam to resume practicing and be activated off injured reserve.

The moves come as Buffalo (6-6) returns from its bye week and prepares to travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday.

The three-time defending AFC East champions are still in the playoff hunt, but have left themselves with little room for error by entering the week 10th in the conference standings.

Knox and Elam can be activated at any point over the next three weeks now that they’ve returned to practice.

Knox has missed five games since having surgery for a wrist injury he aggravated in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 8. The fifth-year starter had 15 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown through four games, and part of Buffalo’s newly introduced two-tight end formation along with rookie Dalton Kincaid.

Though Knox’s injury led to Buffalo ditching the formation, Kincaid has increased his production and ranks second on the team with 56 catches and third with 474 yards.

Elam has missed four games since being placed on IR with an ankle injury. Elam is a second-year player who has struggled in getting much playing time before he was hurt.

The 2022 first-round pick out of Florida was a healthy inactive through the first four weeks of the season before making two starts after Tre’Davious White was sidelined with a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon. Elam then didn’t play the next two games before being placed on IR.

Coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Dane Jackson has been cleared to practice after entering the bye week in the concussion protocol. Also, safety Taylor Rapp was scheduled to practice fully on Wednesday after missing one game with a neck injury.

