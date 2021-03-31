Bills add LB depth by signing Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills added linebacker depth by signing Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee to one-year contracts on Wednesday.

Adams has five seasons of NFL experience after spending the past three with the Houston Texans. He enjoyed a career-high 12 starts in 16 games in which he had two sacks and was credited with 122 tackles. He spent his first two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Adams had a brief stint in Buffalo when the Bills claimed him off waivers in October 2017 before releasing him five days later.

Lee has three seasons of NFL experience with the Raiders from 2017-19. He was cut by the Raiders last summer after failing his physical and did not play last year. Selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Lee had 19 starts in 36 games.

The two are expected to compete for depth roles behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, and veteran backup A.J. Klein.

