A look at some significant numbers from Bill Belichick’s coaching career:

1 – Belichick is the only head coach in NFL history with seven seasons of 13-plus wins. George Seifert is next with three.

8 – Super Bowl wins. It includes two as an assistant with the New York Giants (1986, 1990) and six with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018). He is the only head coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories.

12 – Conference titles, including three as an assistant

13 – Seasons with 12 regular season wins, an NFL record.

17 – Division titles. It is the most by a head coach in NFL history. Belichick also owns the NFL record with 17 seasons of 11 wins in the regular season.

19 – Number of postseason berths as a head coach. It is tied with Hall of Famer Don Shula for the most all-time.

24 – Seasons as Patriots coach.

24 – Division titles as an assistant and head coach.

29 – Seasons as an NFL head coach.

31 – Playoff victories.

49 – Number of consecutive years Belichick has been a coach in some capacity in the NFL, a record.

302 – Regular-season wins. He is the third NFL coach in NFL history with 300 victories, joining Hall of Famers Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

333 – Total victories (regular season and playoffs combined). It is second only to Shula (347). Belichick is second with 266 regular-season wins with one team, trailing only Halas (318).

—

