LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The big-picture questions for the Chicago Bears will start to be addressed soon. Coach Matt Eberflus just isn’t ready to discuss them yet.

With one game remaining, Eberflus deflected questions this week about quarterback Justin Fields’ future as well as his own and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s. He wouldn’t say if he would continue to call defensive plays – duties he took on when defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned early in the season – assuming he continues as the Bears’ coach.

Chicago has huge decisions awaiting since it owns the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, thanks to a trade with league-worst Carolina. But Eberflus insisted his focus was on the season finale at Green Bay on Sunday.

“We’ll talk about all those big-picture questions after the season, with (general manager) Ryan (Poles) and myself and we’ll see where it goes from there,” he said when asked about Fields. “But we love where his progress is. He’s been more consistent.”

Eberflus gave similar responses when asked about his status and Getsy’s.

The Bears (7-9), meanwhile, are in a far better spot than they were after they lost to Green Bay in the season opener at Soldier Field.

They’ve won five of seven after rolling past Atlanta 37-17 on Sunday, with a revamped defense playing at a high level and Fields looking more comfortable.

There’s a different vibe in Chicago. And potentially helping spoil the Packers’ playoff hopes would be a sweet finish to a season that started on a sour note.

“Just the way we’re going,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “Trending upwards. Guys bringing the energy every day. Winning’s hard to get in the NFL so you’ve got to celebrate every one.”

Eberflus insisted he will treat the finale like any other game and that anyone who is healthy will play. He said he won’t harp on the possibility of keeping the Packers out of the postseason.

“I’m just going to keep it about us, about our execution, the men in that locker room playing together, playing for each other, the brotherhood we have and about us playing with the right passion and emotion that it takes to win a football game,” he said.

WHAT’S WORKING

The passing game. Poles might have an easier decision on his hands had Fields delivered a few more performances like he did on Sunday.

Fields bounced back from a less-than-inspiring outing the previous week in a win over Arizona with arguably his most complete performance of the season. He threw for 268 yards with a touchdown pass and a rushing TD in what might have been his final home game as a Bear.

Fields even had fans chanting “We want Fields!” The question is whether Poles feels the same way.

The Bears own the No. 1 pick thanks to the trade with Carolina last March in which they also acquired receiver DJ Moore. And if they decide to go with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, Fields would likely be traded.

Salary cap management might also come into play, with the chance to have a QB on a rookie deal for the next five years. Fields is completing his third season, and the Bears have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Though the Bears played one of their most complete games of the season, penalties were an issue. They committed five for 55 yards, while Atlanta had just one 15-yarder.

STOCK UP

Herbert. He set a season high for the second straight week, running for 124 yards and a score after rushing for 112 in a win over Arizona. Herbert had been limited to 75 yards on 31 attempts over the previous four games. He missed five prior to that because of an ankle injury.

STOCK DOWN

RB D’Onta Foreman. The veteran has performed well enough when called upon, but was a healthy scratch. Foreman has 425 yards rushing after running for 914 with Carolina last season.

INJURIES

CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) left the game after he was hurt making a tackle on Bijan Robinson late in the second quarter.

KEY NUMBERS

5 – The Bears won their final five home games after losing 10 straight at Soldier Field, including the first three this year.

400 – The Bears finished with 432 yards of offense against Atlanta after gaining 420 against Arizona. Their only other 400-yard games were in Weeks 4 and 5, when they put up 471 in a loss to Denver and 451 in a win at Washington.

NEXT STEPS

Win or lose against the Packers, the Bears face an intriguing offseason.

—

