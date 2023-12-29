BALTIMORE (AP)When Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Lamar Jackson early last season – with both quarterbacks playing like MVP candidates – it showed how much potential the Dolphins and Ravens might have.

Those teams both had to wait a year, but now they’re sitting at the top of the AFC. They just needed their star passers to stay healthy.

“I got a lot of respect for Lamar, the things that he’s done throughout his career,” Tagovailoa said. “I can vividly remember when I was in college, I think he was in the NFL, and he reached out to me. He told me I was balling, and I thought that was the one of the coolest things. I think that was the year he won the MVP.”

Jackson is now the favorite to win his second MVP after leading the Ravens to a big victory Monday night at San Francisco. Baltimore (12-3) has the top record in the NFL and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over Miami on Sunday. If the Dolphins (11-4) win at Baltimore, they would control their own path to the top seed in the conference.

On the other hand, the loser of this game might not win its own division.

So there’s quite a bit at stake – much more than there was in Week 2 last season. That was when Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns as the Dolphins rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38. It was something of a coming-out party for the Miami offense in its second game under coach Mike McDaniel.

“They did some great things against us in the passing game,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “Made some huge plays. It was a massive comeback. Obviously, it was a tough pill to swallow for us.”

That same day, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run of at least 75 yards in one game.

Both teams went on to make the playoffs, but each lost its postseason opener. By then, Jackson was out with a knee injury and Tagovailoa’s concussion problems left him unavailable, too. They’ve both played every game this season.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of his left thumb and quad, and the teams have other health concerns. Star receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) missed practice time for Miami. So did receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle).

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and rookie receiver Zay Flowers (calf) missed some practice for the Ravens.

PHYSICALITY OR FINESSE?

Tagovailoa feels there’s a misconception about the speedy Dolphins. They’ve been lauded all season as the fastest offense in the NFL, while also being described as a finesse team that could get pushed around by a more physical opponent – like the hard-nosed Ravens.

Tagovailoa pointed to Miami’s running game, which hasn’t been ranked lower than fifth all season, as an example of the Dolphins’ physicality. Miami is averaging 136.4 yards rushing per game and a league-best 5 yards per rush.

“You can have speed and you can be physical as well,” Tagovailoa said. “I think that’s what people misunderstand when it comes to our team. They see, yeah, OK, guys are fast. Guys are flying around the field. But look at our runs. Look at everyone that has man blocks, that has crack blocks.”

BURYING THE HATCHET?

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a war of words with Harbaugh a couple seasons ago when Fangio was the head coach in Denver. At issue was Baltimore’s decision to run a play instead of taking a knee at the end of a victory over the Broncos. The Ravens were trying to extend a streak of 100-yard rushing games, which tied an NFL record that day.

Fangio said this week he was trying to back up his players more than anything.

“Our players were all upset about it,” he said. “So I took the hit. I said something publicly and I told the players that so they would let it go to bed and they never said anything. It was one that just finished the story without our players getting involved. I could care less if they run another play.”

DOMINANT DEFENSE

The Dolphins rank No. 1 in total defense since Week 5 and are first in quarterback hits, second in sacks and fifth against the run. They had four sacks against the Cowboys last week to give them a franchise-best 52 on the season. Three Dolphins have at least eight sacks, led by linebacker Bradley Chubb with 11.

“It’s dope just knowing the guys in the room, and seeing how we’ve started to get cohesive together,” Chubb said. “Early in the year, we could tell we were good, but we didn’t know how good we were going to be. Guys just started buying in, playing with each other, rushing off of each other, letting it just happen organically.”

SCENARIOS

Miami can clinch the AFC East with a victory this weekend, but if the Dolphins lose and Buffalo beats New England, then Bills-Dolphins in Week 18 would decide the division.

The Ravens would win the AFC North with a victory in either of their last two games. But lose both, and the door would be open for Cleveland to snatch the division with two victories.

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames contributed to this report.

