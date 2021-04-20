COVID INFO COVID INFO

Bears re-sign safety Tashaun Gipson to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)

The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions. He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago.

The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in three years despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. They got knocked out in a lopsided wild-card loss at New Orleans.

