CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Evero spent last season as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. When Nathaniel Hackett was fired as Denver’s head coach, Evero had been pegged as the interim head coach but instead decided to remain as coordinator.

Among those who’ve already interviewed for the job in Carolina are former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Frank Reich, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks.

The candidates the Panthers have received permission to interview but have not yet talked to include former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have withdrawn their name from consideration.

In addition, the Panthers previously received permission to speak with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but an interview has not been set due to logistical reasons.

By interviewing Evero and Caldwell, the Panthers have fulfilled the required Rooney Rule obligations that require NFL teams to interview two minority candidates from outside of the organization.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL