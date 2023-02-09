The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:
2022 – Geno Smith, QB, Seattle
2021 – Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
2020 – Alex Smith, QB, Washington
2019 – Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee
2018 – Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis
2017 – Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
2016 – Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay
2015 – Eric Berry, S, Kansas City
2014 – Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England
2013 – Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego
2012 – Peyton Manning, QB, Denver
2011 – Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit
2010 – Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia
2009 – Tom Brady, QB, New England
2008 – Chad Pennington, QB, Miami
2007 – Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas
2006 – Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets
2005 – Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England
2004 – Drew Brees, QB, San Diego
2003 – Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati
2002 – Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh
2001 – Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco
2000 – Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans
1999 – Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco
1998 – Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo