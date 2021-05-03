Alie-Cox signs tender to remain with Colts another season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox made his the switch from college basketball player to NFL player pay off.

On Monday, the former VCU star signed a restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal that will pay $3.384 million next season. Two other restricted free agents – starting receiver Zach Pascal and All-Pro special teams player George Odum – already had signed their tenders.

The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Alie-Cox first joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was waived with an injury settlement three months later but was signed back to Indy’s practice squad in October.

Over the next three seasons, Alie-Cox played an increasingly more valuable role. He’s appeared in 40 games and emerged as an athletic target who can make catches in traffic. His best season came in 2020 when he caught 31 passes for 394 yards, both career bests, and matched his career high with two TD catches.

Alie-Cox has 46 receptions for 620 yards and four TDs in his career.

