A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Aug. 24, 2020).

Arizona – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Atlanta – No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore – No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo – Bills have offered refunds or option to push money to 2021. Those who keep money in their account would be in a lottery for tickets should fans be allowed.

Carolina – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Chicago – Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati – If team gets approval to have fans, capacity will be ”greatly reduced.” No tailgating, but rearranged seating in stadium and social distancing required.

Cleveland – Browns have guidelines for masks but no specifics about crowds. Also offered opt-out option for season ticket holders who skip 2020 and not lose their spot in 2021. Team continues to work with state task force and hopes to have fans.

Dallas – Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver – No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit – No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay – No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston – No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis – No more than 25% capacity at games this season.

Jacksonville – Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City – Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas – No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Los Angeles Rams – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Miami – Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota – Team announced games will be at ”significantly reduced capacity,” if fans are allowed at all.

New England – No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans – No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

New York Jets – No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Philadelphia – No official announcement by team yet.

Pittsburgh – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

San Francisco – No official announcement by team yet.

Seattle – No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay – Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Tennessee – No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington – No fans for 2020 season.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL