A look at NFL games postponed or moved to a different venue:

— Oct. 26, 1987 – Denver at Minnesota game of Oct. 25 switched to Oct. 26 in Minneapolis due to Minnesota Twins playing seventh game of World Series at Metrodome on Oct. 25. Vikings won 34-27.

— Oct. 22, 1989 — New England at San Francisco game switched from Candlestick Park to Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California due to Bay Area earthquake of Oct. 17. 49ers won 37-20.

— Oct. 18, 1992 — New England at Miami game of Sept. 6 switched to Oct. 18 in Miami due to aftermath of Hurricane Andrew on Aug. 25. Both teams originally had bye weeks on Oct. 18. Dolphins won 38-17.

— Oct. 27, 1997 – Chicago at Miami game of Oct. 26 switched to Oct. 27 in Miami due to Florida Marlins playing seventh game of World Series at Pro Player Stadium on Sunday night, Oct. 26. Bears won 36-33 in OT.

— Sept. 11, 2001 – Week 2 of NFL schedule postponed on Sept. 13 after 9/11 terrorist attacks. On Sept. 18, NFL re-scheduled those games, with second week of season picked up in Week 3, and original Week 2 games to be played on Jan. 6-7 as final Week 17 of season.

— Oct. 27, 2003 – Monday night game of Miami at San Diego switched on Oct. 26 to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona due to Southern California wildfires. Chargers’ Qualcomm Stadium was being used as evacuation area for San Diego residents. Dolphins won 26-10.

— Sept. 11, 2004 – Tennessee at Miami game of Sept. 12 (season opener) switched to Sept. 11 due to approach of Hurricane Ivan. Moving game to Saturday enabled emergency personnel and others in Miami community to focus on preparing for storm. Titans won 17-7.

— Sept. 19, 2005 – New York Giants at New Orleans game of Sept. 18 (Saints’ home opener) switched to Sept. 19 in New Jersey at Giants Stadium due to damage to Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. Giants won 27-10.

— Remainder of 2005 season for Saints – After playing home opener in New Jersey, New Orleans split remainder of home games between Alamo Dome in San Antonio and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All seven games played on originally scheduled date.

— Oct. 21, 2005 – Kansas City at Miami game of Oct. 23 switched to October 21 due to impending landfall of Hurricane Wilma. Chiefs won 30-20.

— Oct. 26, 2008 – Cincinnati at Houston game of Nov. 9 switched to Oct. 26 due to schedule restructuring following damage to Reliant Stadium from Hurricane Ike. Cincinnati’s bye was moved to Week 10 (Nov. 9) as a result. Texans won 35-6.

— Nov. 9, 2008 – Baltimore at Houston game of Sept. 14 (Texans’ home opener) switched to Nov. 9 due to damage of Reliant Stadium following Hurricane Ike. Both teams had byes in Week 2 (Sept. 14) as result. Ravens won 41-13.

— Dec. 13, 2010 – New York Giants at Minnesota game of Sunday, Dec. 12 moved to Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 13. The Metrodome’s roof collapsed on Sunday morning under weight of heavy snow, causing game not to be played and to be moved.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, NFL had announced game would be played on Monday night in Minnesota due to severe weather conditions that produced nearly two feet of snow in Minneapolis, diverting Giants’ flight on Saturday to Kansas City. However, when roof collapse early Sunday morning it forced shift of Monday game site from Minnesota to Detroit. Giants won 21-3.

— Dec. 20, 2010 – Chicago at Minnesota game of Monday, Dec. 20 moved to University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium. After Metrodome’s roof collapsed in prior week, NFL announced that Minnesota would host its first outdoor game in 29 years. More than 40,000 cubic yards of snow were removed from TCF Bank Stadium during week leading up to game after facility had been winterized following Big Ten’s regular season. Bears won 40-14.

— Dec. 28, 2010 – Minnesota at Philadelphia game of Sunday, Dec. 26 postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 28. NFL announced on Sunday morning it would postpone game as safety precaution because severe snowstorm affecting entire Northeast U.S. coast was expected to drop more than foot of snow in Philadelphia. Mayor declared snow emergency that afternoon and considered closing all roads to non-emergency vehicles. Vikings won 24-14.

— Nov. 23, 2014 – New York Jets at Buffalo game of Sunday, Nov. 23 is moved to 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 24 at Ford Field in Detroit due to ”lake effect” snowstorm in Buffalo. Bills won 38-3.

— Sept. 5-6, 2017 – Tampa Bay at Miami Week 1 game of Sunday, Sept. 10 moved to Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 19, originally open date for both clubs, due to impending Hurricane Irma. On Tuesday, Sept. 5 NFL announced game will not be played Sunday in South Florida. On Sept. 6, NFL moved game to Week 11.

Oct. 1-2, 2020 – Pittsburgh at Tennessee game of Oct. 4 postponed on Thursday, Oct. 1 due to COVID-19 outbreak with Titans. On Friday, Oct. 5 NFL moved game to Week 7, Sunday Oct. 25.

(Information provided by the National Football League)

