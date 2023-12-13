Fantasy football playoffs are underway, and scoring is at a premium. Rest easy with these picks to find the end zone in Week 15. These are my best bets to score.

—

Running Back

KYREN WILLIAMS, RAMS

Williams is playing well since returning from an injury three weeks ago, either putting up 100+ yards and or scoring in all three games. It’s pretty telling that he’s tied for the third-most running back TDs (10), and he’s played four fewer games than most of his competitors. Vegas has given Williams -125 odds to score, second best for a running back this week, and we concur since he’s facing a Commanders group that’s our fourth-best matchup for opposing runners.

DAVID MONTGOMERY, LIONS

Montgomery is only 13th in rushing yards, but like Williams, he’s tied for the third-most running back TDs (10) this season, and similar to Williams, he’s done it in fewer games (10) than most (40.95 TD dependency). He’ll face a Denver defense this week that, despite defending the pass well, is the second-best matchup for opposing runners. Montgomery has found the end zone in four of his past five games since the bye and this week will provide plenty of opportunities.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ERS

Recipient of Vegas’ best odds to score (-275), McCaffrey has the perfect storm this week. Football’s current runner-up in running back TDs (17) is going up against our absolute-best matchup for opposing runners, the Cardinals, in Week 15. Only Carolina has allowed more TDs (20) than Arizona (18). On the field more than every back other than Kyren Williams over the past three weeks, McCaffrey will be present for any and all scoring opportunities the 49ers get this week.

—

Wide Receiver

AJ BROWN, EAGLES

Brown has scored in only one of his past four games since the bye, but he hasn’t had the opportunity of facing the Seahawks. They’re our 10th-best matchup for opposing receivers coming in, allowing five wide receiver TDs in their past four games. Vegas likes his chances too, as it has given him 120 odds to find the end zone, tied for the second-best odds for any receiver this week.

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Lamb is tied for the third-most wide receiver TDs this season and has the second-most fantasy points per game (14.4) of any wide receiver. He’ll face the Bills secondary this week. They’re our 15th-best matchup for receivers, and Lamb gets -105 odds to score based on it, the best odds for any receiver this week.

COOPER KUPP, RAMS

Kupp has rebounded the past two weeks, finding the end zone in both games, against good Baltimore and Cleveland secondaries. He gets a reprieve in Week 15 against a Commanders team that’s struggled against opposing receivers. In fact, they’re our absolute-best matchup for WRs coming into Week 15, an aspect that isn’t lost on Vegas which has given him solid 120 odds to score. The Rams are still in the playoff race, so that means Kupp is as well.

—

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.