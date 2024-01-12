The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
Quarterback – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Fullback – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight End – George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers – Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left Tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left Guard – Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Right Guard – Zack Martin, Dallas
Right Tackle – Penei Sewell, Detroit
Edge Rushers – Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets
Cornerbacks – DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Slot cornerback – Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
Safeties – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
Placekicker – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter – AJ Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
Special Teamer – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
Long Snapper – Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Quarterback – Dak Prescott, Dallas
Running Back – Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight End – Sam LaPorta, Detroit
Wide Receivers – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; (asterisk)Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; (asterisk)Mike Evans; Tampa Bay
Left Tackle – Tyron Smith, Dallas
Left Guard – Tyler Smith, Dallas
Center – Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Right Guard – Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta
Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Edge Rushers – Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen – Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Linebackers – Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore
Cornerbacks – Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco
Slot cornerback – Taron Johnson, Buffalo
Safeties – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver
Placekicker – Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
Punter – Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner – Marvin Mims, Denver
Punt Returner – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teamer – Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit
Long Snapper – Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
(asterisk)-tied for second-team spot
