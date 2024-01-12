The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

Quarterback – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Fullback – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight End – George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers – Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left Tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard – Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Right Guard – Zack Martin, Dallas

Right Tackle – Penei Sewell, Detroit

Edge Rushers – Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams; New York Jets

Cornerbacks – DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Slot cornerback – Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

Safeties – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay

Placekicker – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter – AJ Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans

Special Teamer – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh

Long Snapper – Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

—

Quarterback – Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running Back – Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight End – Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide Receivers – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; (asterisk)Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco; (asterisk)Mike Evans; Tampa Bay

Left Tackle – Tyron Smith, Dallas

Left Guard – Tyler Smith, Dallas

Center – Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right Guard – Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Edge Rushers – Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen – Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Linebackers – Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore

Cornerbacks – Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco

Slot cornerback – Taron Johnson, Buffalo

Safeties – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver

Placekicker – Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

Punter – Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner – Marvin Mims, Denver

Punt Returner – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer – Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit

Long Snapper – Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

—

(asterisk)-tied for second-team spot

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL