HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the first NFL game of the regular season.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on NBC23 or CBS4, but since NBC23 or CBS4 was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore NBC23 or CBS4 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. NBC23 or CBS4 has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

· NBC23 or CBS4 is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, NBC23 or CBS4 broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

NBC23 or CBS4’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on ValleyCentral.com, including a list of alternative providers.

