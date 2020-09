The Texans kickoff the 2020 season against the Kansas City Chiefs

HOUSTON (KVEO) – The Houston Texans open the 2020 Season against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7:20 PM on Local 23.

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension over the weekend. He’ll look to propel the Texans to another playoffs-worthy season.

Check out this seasons preview above.