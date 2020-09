The cowboys welcome a new coach to the sidelines. Will it be the difference?

FRISCO (KVEO) – The Dallas Cowboys open the 2020 Season against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7:20 PM on Local 23.

For the first time in a decade, the Cowboys won’t have Jason Garrett on the sidelines.

Mike McCarthy steps in as Head Coach this season, giving Cowboys fans a fresh outlook on the upcoming season.

Check out this season’s preview above.