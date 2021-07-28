ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons of the U.S. rock band ZZ Top perform during their Summer/Fall Tour concert in Pardubice, Czech Republic, on Monday, July 8, 2013. (CTK Photo/Vostarek Josef) SLOVAKIA OUT

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Dusty Hill, the bassist and vocalist of ZZ Top has died at the age of 72.

The band’s Facebook account confirmed the news on Wednesday in a written statement from ZZ Top’s other two members, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” said the post. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.'”

Hill joined ZZ Top in 1970 and performed on all 15 of the band’s records across his more than 50 years with the group.

While Hill mostly handled bass duties, he often sang lead vocals on the band’s songs.

Five of the Texas band’s albums went platinum, including Degüello (1979), Eliminator (1983), and Afterburner (1985).