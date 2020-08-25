Zoom outage causes delay for first day of school

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Monday was the first day of classes for students throughout the Rio Grande Valley but Zoom outages delayed some classrooms.

“It was surreal how the first day of school was basically empty and free of students,” said Point Isabel Superintendent Teri Capistran.

She said this was the first time in 31 years she’s seen an empty hallway on the first day of school.

“As I opened up the doors and saw the teachers who were on zoom teaching our students and seeing our students on the teacher’s laptops it felt a little bit more like the first day of school should feel like,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, schools across Texas are spending the first four weeks virtually. However, there was a problem for students logging into their first day of zoom class.

“Because of the high traffic congestion that was occurring worldwide is what we were told,” she said.

It wasn’t just in Point Isabel, Zoom experienced outages in the US and United Kingdom that forced local classes to start 30 minutes late.

“We immediately sent our parents a blackboard message informing them of that and that we’ll get back with them as soon we were up and running,” she said.

Since the incident districts across the RGV say they’ve implemented a backup plan.

“We are discovering what’s working and what’s not. Today we discovered that we have to have a plan C and plan D. In case we have technology problems that we experienced today, fortunately, we already utilized google classroom and many of our teachers immediately reverted to that,” said the superintendent.

If a system wide outage happens in Los Fresnos, classes are recorded for students to revisit.

In Harlingen, the district uses multiple platforms to educate students including SeeSaw, Canvas and Google Classroom.

Districts across the RGV say they’ll continue to see what’s the best option to provide students a quality education.

The company Zoom said they’ll continue to monitor any reported outages.