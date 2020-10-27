Zeta to make record-setting Louisiana landfall Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Zeta to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

If the forecast track holds and Zeta hits Louisiana, its landfall would be the state’s *fifth* time this year to see a tropical system make landfall this season. Cristobal and Marco struck the state as tropical storms; the two hurricanes to hit the state so far were Delta and Laura.

While those two hurricanes hit the western side of the state, Zeta’s forecast track centers the worst of the impacts near New Orleans. Hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and storm surge are all possible in and around New Orleans eastward toward the Mississippi & Alabama coast.

Zeta could bring tropical storm wind gusts farther inland as well. Winds could gust over 40 mph in areas like Birmingham and Atlanta, even as the storm begins to weaken.