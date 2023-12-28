HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral has reached the end of a year proudly reporting on what’s happening in your community and across the Rio Grande Valley.

Here is a list of stories that made our top 10 list based on viewership.

Editza Gomez/Mission PD

In mid-August, the Mission Police Department prompted a missing person search for 40-year-old Editza Gomez.

Nearly two weeks after the search began, police confirmed Gomez’s body was found in an attic of a home where she was last seen.

Police say Gomez was shot in the head, wrapped in bedsheets and hidden in an attic.

Her boyfriend, Reynaldo Mercado, was one of the accused killers.

Mercado and his roommate, Kristian Valenzuela, 24, were both charged with murder and tampering with evidence with a corpse.

Both suspects were held on a $3.5 million bond.

The unofficial “Buk-ii’s” supermarket in Matamoros received backlash from Buc-ee’s in late July.

Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo told ValleyCentral the popular store “will not stand as an idle spectator”, further addressing the lack of permission of the “intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades.”

ValleyCentral spoke with former workers of Delia’s Tamales in an exclusive interview to learn why they sued the popular restaurant chain.

(CBS 4 News File Photo.)

Several employees explained that Delia’s provided them with fake documentation, including a fake permanent resident card and social security card.

Official documents signed by former Delia’s Tamales employees state these people worked long hours without overtime pay or breaks at less than minimum wage.

A couple of former workers allege they had minimal or not restroom and lunch breaks, adding that during the busiest time of year on Christmas, they worked more than 20 hours straight.

The company allegedly threatened to fire employees who refused to work overtime.

Marcus Ysasi (San Benito CISD)

San Benito High School principal Marcus Ysasi was placed on administrative leave near the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Prior to his leave, Ysasi was hired in January to replace the previous principal who was also placed on administrative leave in December 2022.

San Benito CISD did not comment on Ysasi’s employment status.

A Brownsville mother of three was diagnosed with fungal meningitis following a cosmetic procedure in Mexico.

Crystal Villegas, 31, began experiencing complications three weeks after her cosmetic procedure in March through abnormally painful headaches and an extremely high fever.

Crystal Villegas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines fungal meningitis as a rare, life-threatening infection that causes swelling around the brain and spinal cord.

Villegas had to relearn how to walk, use the restroom and do basic things on her own.

She is among several people who had a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Matamoros, which the CDC considered a multinational outbreak.

The two clinics associated with the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3, shut down in May.

It was reported in July that seven people died in connection to the Matamoros outbreak with an additional nine confirmed cases.

Villegas died in late July after battling fungal meningitis for four months.

She is survived by her husband Johnny Tapia and her three children.

Two people died and one person was sent to a local hospital after a murder-suicide took place at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar in McAllen.

Police say suspect Zeng Wang Huang, 58, engaged in a verbal argument with a woman inside the restaurant.

During the argument, Huang pulled a gun out on 46-year-old Yin Min Jiang and fatally shot her.

After killing the woman, the suspect went outdoors and shot a man in the patio area of the restaurant.

Huang then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.

Former CBS 4 anchor Eddie Flores passed away on Nov. 14 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Flores moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 2015 and joined CBS 4 as an evening anchor.

Prior to working for CBS 4, Flores took on 26 years of journalism experience in several television markets.

His journalism career began in 1989 as a sports reporter in Yuma, Arizona.

Eddie is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

San Benito officer Lt. Milton Resendez was shot and killed on Oct. 17 following an hours-long pursuit throughout Cameron County.

Lt. Milton Resendez (City of San Benito)

The pursuit began in South Padre Island when a truck occupied by shooting suspects Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez and Rogelio Martinez Jr. sped off during a traffic stop.

Gunfire was exchanged as the pursuit continued in Port Isabel and entered Brownsville.

Out of concern for safety of the citizens the pursuit took a brief pause with authorities actively searching for Valdez and Martinez in the Brownsville area.

Both suspects were spotted again at night time, nearly five hours after the pursuit from South Padre Island to Brownsville.

A second pursuit began from Brownsville to San Benito, where Lt. Resendez was fatally shot.

Martinez and Valdez were each indicted on one count of capital murder of a peace officer and six counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer.

Both suspects were give a bond of $2 million each.

Lt. Resendez was laid to rest at the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hidalgo County residents may recall a mysterious loud blast and heavy vibrations that shook their homes as a result of a meteoroid landing near McAllen in February.

On Feb. 15, Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts of a meteorite west of McAllen.

NASA further confirmed the meteoroid weighed approximately 1,000 pounds and two-feet in diameter.

The impact of the meteorite raised concerns, resulting in multiple police departments receiving back-to-back phone calls from citizens who “heard the earth shake.”

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. (By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral)

On May 7, eight migrants were killed when 34-year-old George Alvarez crashed into a group waiting in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and the homeless.

The group of migrants were waiting to go to the airport to travel to their respective destinations when Alvarez ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 individuals who were standing outside.

10 migrants in critical condition were taken to area hospitals as a result of the crash.

Alvarez faces 16 counts of manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter charges in connection to each of the deaths in the crash.

He also faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a weapon for the migrants injured, totaling to a 26-count indictment.